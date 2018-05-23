‘Solo’: Ron Howard on Wanting the Film’s Action to Be a Test for Han

0

With Solo: A Star Wars Story opening this weekend, I recently sat down with director Ron Howard for a video interview. During our brief conversation he talked about where the idea to do a young Han Solo movie came from, the tone of the movie, Chris Miller and Phil Lord’s involvement, how he wanted all the action in the film to test Han Solo, how they only lost one or two scenes in the editing room (one of them was Han Solo in flight school), and a lot more.

As most of you know, Solo takes place before the first Star Wars movie and follows a young Han Solo (Alden Ehrenreich) as he befriends his future copilot Chewbacca (Suotamo) and meets the notorious gambler Lando Calrissian (Donald Glover). Solo also stars Emilia Clarke, Woody Harrelson, Paul Bettany, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Joonas Suotamo, Joonas Suotamo, Jon Favreau, and Thandie Newton. Solo: A Star Wars Story opens in theaters on May 25th.

Ron Howard:

Ron Howard:

How long was his first cut compared to the finished film?

What was cut out of the film? Reveals they only lost one or two scenes.

What was the last thing he cut out of the film and why?

Filming the train sequence and where the idea came from to do a young Han Solo movie?

Talks about the tone of the movie and Chris Miller and Phil Lord’s involvement.

How he wanted all the action to test Han Solo and what role it might play in shaping his future.

