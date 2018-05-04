Movie Talk: ‘Solo’ Tracking On Pace to Beat ‘Rogue One’ Opening Weekend

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk, Mark Ellis, Dennis Tzeng, and John Rocha discuss the following:
- Ron Howard was on Good Morning America this morning and released a new one minute clip from Solo: A Star Wars Story.
- According to the early box office tracking, Solo: A Star Wars Story is on pace to beat the opening weekend for Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.
- Deadline reports that J.J. Abrams is teaming up with Paramount to develop a subversive superhero film to be directed by Overlord director Julius Avery.
- Deadline is reporting that Guy Ritchie is returning to his gritty British gangster drama roots with his next film titled Toff Guys.
- Lionsgate released a trailer for A Simple Favor, the new mystery film directed by Paul Feig and starring Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively.
- Fox releases a Céline Dion Deadpool 2 music video featuring the Canadian singer interacting with Deadpool on stage.
- Live Twitter Questions