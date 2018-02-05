‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ Character Posters Offer a Colorful Look at the Young Ensemble

0

After months of anticipation, Lucasfilm and Disney finally kicked off the marketing campaign for Solo: A Star Wars Story last night during the Super Bowl, followed by the full trailer reveal this morning. The trailer wasn’t all they released, however, as Disney has also unveiled a series of character posters that further reveal the colorful ensemble of the Star Wars spinoff. Written by Jon Kasdan and Lawrence Kasdan, the film tracks the origin story of Han Solo (Alden Ehrenreich), as we discover how he won the Millennium Falcon from Lando Calrissian (Donald Glover), met Chewbacca, and more.

The film went through very public production issues as directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller left the project over creative differences with only a few weeks of filming left to go. Ron Howard subsequently came on and finished out the film, extended filming for a good few months, and indeed these marketing materials lack official credits so one imagines Lucasfilm and Disney may still be working with the DGA to figure out how to credit this thing.

Regardless, the trailer promises a rollicking adventure with expansive visuals, and these bright posters reinforce the idea of “fun” here. Whereas Rogue One, the first-ever Star Wars spinoff, was a grounded and gritty look at the ground-level world of Star Wars, this film looks to be much more in line with the tone of the main Star Wars movies.

It’ll be interesting to see how characters that don’t appear elsewhere in Star Wars lore, like Emilia Clarke and Woody Harrelson, are dealt with. Do they die, thus explaining why they’re never mentioned again? Or are they retrofitted into the existing mythology? Such is the inherent issue with prequels, but I’m curious to find out nonetheless.

Check out the Han Solo movie posters below and click here for over 35 new images. The film also stars Thandie Newton, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and Paul Bettany. Solo: A Star Wars Story does indeed hit theaters on May 25th.