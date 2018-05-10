Watch the ‘Solo’ Red Carpet Premiere Livestream

0

Solo is very nearly here for us plebs, but for the film’s stars and some special guests, the premiere is right now! There is a lot of curiosity surrounding this movie, after its initial directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller were replaced mid-shoot by Ron Howard. How much of the film changed, and in what ways, will be a story that will surely continue to be told for some time, although fans should be hoping that it’s not noticeable in the final product. We’ll find out soon enough!

For now, you can see the stars of this Star Wars prequel during the red carpet premiere livestream. Keep your eyes peeled! Here’s some of the talent you might spot: Alden Ehrenreich, Woody Harrelson, Emilia Clarke, Donald Glover, Thandie Newton, Paul Bettany, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Joonas Suotamo, Clint Howard, Jon Favreau; director Ron Howard, producers Kathleen Kennedy and Simon Emanuel, executive producer Jason McGatlin, writers Jonathan Kasdan and Lawrence Kasdan, and composers John Williams and John Powell.

But wait, there’s more! These special guests are also planning on attending: Mark Hamill, Ewan McGregor, Billy Dee Williams, Ray Park, Peter Mayhew, Joe Manganiello, Sofia Vergara, Nathan Fillion, Alexandra Daddario, Allison Holker, Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, Benjamin Bratt, Constance Zimmer, David Alan Grier, David Dastmalchian, Evelyn Leigh, Derek Hough, Gilles Marini, Manish Dayal, Omar Benson Miller, Tony Revolori, Wayne Brady, Wesley Johnson, Yvette Nicole Brown, Taran Killam, Johnny Knoxville, Boris Kodjoe, Leo Nam, Missi Pyle, Alfonso Ribeiro, Ptolemy Slocum, Titus Welliver, Ru Paul, Chris Hardwick, Jon Heder, and Mason Cook.

Check out the livestream below, which begins at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT:

