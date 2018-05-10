First ‘Solo’ Reactions Praise Killer Action and Strong Performances

0

The first reviews for Solo: A Star Wars Story are here! So how does the Star Wars prequel stack up? With the film arriving in theaters later this month, Disney hosted the Solo premiere in Hollywood tonight and the attendees have taken to Twitter and folks seem to be a bit split. The general consensus is that the movie is uneven, but works better than the behind-the-scenes drama would have you believe. The big word is “fun”, and from the sound of it, Solo is boasting a lot of crowd-pleasing action. And since the cast is going to be a major concern for fans anticipating the return of some of cinema’s most iconic characters, you’ll be happy to hear that the cast is being praised across the board. There’s also a lot of talk about fan service, so if that’s your jam, get excited.

Solo stars Alden Ehrenreich as everyone’s favorite space rascal Han Solo through a series of daring intergalactic adventures in the intergalactic criminal underworld, where he meets his trusty co-pilot Chewbacca and the less trusty gambler Lando Calrissian (Donald Glover). Solo: A Star Wars Story opens May 25th and also stars Woody Harrelson, Emilia Clarke, Thandie Newton, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Joonas Suotamo, and Paul Bettany. Check out the first social media reviews below.

I figured if @DisneyStudios was willing to show ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ a few weeks before release it must be good and it absolutely is. Film is a blast and a welcome addition to the Star Wars universe. @RealRonHoward you did a great job. Congrats. pic.twitter.com/1pkWH2y6qE — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) May 11, 2018

Another thing about ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ that really stood out are the action set pieces. They were GREAT and so well choreographed. Also thought Alden Ehrenreich was perfectly cast as Han Solo. Trust me entire cast was fantastic. Can’t wait to see it again. pic.twitter.com/Sh5IC8qnSF — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) May 11, 2018

Solo: A Star Wars Story has a light tone and has some great action sequences. There were great moments but some were a bit too on the nose for me. The Chewie/Han bromance is the thing to watch for. — Wendy Lee Szany (@WendyLeeSzany) May 11, 2018

There’s some fun to be had with #SoloAStarWarsStory. Ehrenreich was solid and really enjoyed Glover and Waller-Bridge as L3, but not convinced we needed a young Han Solo movie. Was really hoping for higher stakes, more energy and depth. — Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) May 11, 2018

SOLO was SO much better than I was expecting! It balanced fan service w/ meaningful storytelling, and it’s an absolute blast. Full of Easter eggs & deep cut references. The cast oozed charisma, especially Donald Glover as Lando & Phoebe Waller-Bridge as L3-37. #HanSolo #StarWars pic.twitter.com/xzXNWleU15 — Dan Casey (@DanCasey) May 11, 2018

Solo: A Star Wars Story is… fine. It’s slow to find its footing, but picks up in the second act, and it’s definitely fun. Has the occasional prequel problem answering questions I didn’t need answers to, but also some fun references. Overall I liked it, didn’t love it pic.twitter.com/dV02yRYueA — Eric Eisenberg (@eeisenberg) May 11, 2018

Ooo @StarWars fans you are in for a friggin TREAT w/ #Solo. Killer cast. A great adventure. So much fun. #hansolo — Kara Warner (@karawarner) May 11, 2018

Tonally it feels more in line with the TV shows than the core Skywalker films, specifically in the way it introduces colorful new characters you immediately believe have been in the sidelines all this time. Phoebe Waller-Bridges absolutely steals the show. #SoloAStarWarsStory — Terri Schwartz (@Terri_Schwartz) May 11, 2018

Pleasantly surprised by #SOLO! A cute, fun, stylish #StarWars adventure. Would absolutely watch more Han and Chewie, which is not what I expected going into this AT ALL. Excited to see it again. pic.twitter.com/rpwaZCNevC — ✨ Rachel Heine ✨ (@RachelHeine) May 11, 2018

#Solo feels surprisingly unlike any Star Wars movie before, yet perfectly captures the tone, adventure, characters and humor of the #StarWars franchise. Also, I need a Lando movie in my life. — Peter Sciretta (@slashfilm) May 11, 2018

#Solo is afun! I was pleasantly surprised that it worked as well as it did given all the behind the scenes drama & retooling. Charming cast, fun action, good jokes, good fan service but still does its own thing. #StarWars will be fine. — Jim Vejvoda (@JimVejvoda) May 11, 2018

The first act of SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY can be hit and miss clunky. But once Donald Glover’s Lando shows up (who is legit fantastic) and the Kessel Run heist plot kicks in, it’s a whole lot of fun. (And those who’ve always wanted a Han and Chewbacca shower scene are in luck.) — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) May 11, 2018

Oh, and this is for sure now the Solo Franchise. It’s not really hiding the fact it’s setting up more Han Solo movies. — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) May 11, 2018

Solo is straight-up overflowing with winks, but lots of great action. And just when I was thinking, “There’s no way to spoil this movie,” well — enjoy that bit. — Kristopher Tapley (@kristapley) May 11, 2018