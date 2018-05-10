Facebook Messenger

Click the button below and wait for a message from our Facebook bot in Messenger!
More Collider

First ‘Solo’ Reactions Praise Killer Action and Strong Performances

by      May 10, 2018

0

solo-a-star-wars-story-donald-glover-slice

The first reviews for Solo: A Star Wars Story are here! So how does the Star Wars prequel stack up? With the film arriving in theaters later this month, Disney hosted the Solo premiere in Hollywood tonight and the attendees have taken to Twitter and folks seem to be a bit split. The general consensus is that the movie is uneven, but works better than the behind-the-scenes drama would have you believe. The big word is “fun”, and from the sound of it, Solo is boasting a lot of crowd-pleasing action. And since the cast is going to be a major concern for fans anticipating the return of some of cinema’s most iconic characters, you’ll be happy to hear that the cast is being praised across the board. There’s also a lot of talk about fan service, so if that’s your jam, get excited.

Solo stars Alden Ehrenreich as everyone’s favorite space rascal Han Solo through a series of daring intergalactic adventures in the intergalactic criminal underworld, where he meets his trusty co-pilot Chewbacca and the less trusty gambler Lando Calrissian (Donald Glover). Solo: A Star Wars Story opens May 25th and also stars Woody Harrelson, Emilia Clarke, Thandie Newton, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Joonas Suotamo, and Paul Bettany. Check out the first social media reviews below.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Related Content
Previous Article
Watch the ‘Solo’ Red Carpet Premiere Livestream
Tags

Latest News