‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ Spoiler Review: Digging into the Twists and Turns

0

-

Disney and Lucasfilm’s highly anticipated Solo: A Star Wars Story is now finally in theaters, which means it’s time to dig deep into the spoilers. In the video above, Collider Jedi Council’s Kristian Harloff and Ken Napzok offer their no holds barred review of Ron Howard’s first entry into the Star Wars universe. They offer their in depth thoughts on the acting in the film, the direction, the action, the major storylines, and the surprising cameo that occurs near the end of the movie.

Solo: A Star Wars Story stars Alden Ehrenreich, Emilia Clarke, Donald Glover, Woody Harrelson, Paul Bettany, Thandie Newton, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Jon Favreau. It is the second A Star Wars Story film to be released by Disney and Lucasfilm, but the first to specifically focus on an original trilogy character.

The film is an adventure into a dark criminal underworld, where Han Solo (Ehrenreich) meets his future copilot Chewbacca and encounters Lando Calrissian (Glover) years before joining the Rebellion. The film has gone through numerous behind the scenes issues. It started =with the surprising firing of directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller by Kathleen Kennedy while they were a few weeks away from finishing principal photography. Ron Howard stepped in and took over directing duties, carrying sole director credit on the film.

The Jedi Council crew have been covering Solo: A Star Wars Story since the film was announced, so you know Kristian and Ken are excited to finally able to discuss, dissect, and debate the actual film as opposed to trying to gleam insight from trailers, teasers, and clips. So watch these two Jedi Council hosts break everything down in the video review above.

And if you’ve missed any of our recent Solo: A Star Wars Story coverage, peruse the links below.