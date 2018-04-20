‘Solo’ Cast and Crew Share Story Details and Comments on Han’s Relationships

0

In a little over a month, the origin story (of sorts) of one of a far, far-away galaxy’s most infamous smugglers will hit theaters around the world. Solo: A Star Wars Story seeks to tell the tale of one Han Solo, with Alden Ehrenreich stepping in as a more youthful version of the talented pilot made famous by Harrison Ford. And while Solo acts as not only the title character but also the anchor of the anthology film, it’s really Han’s relationships that he forms over the course of his life that make him a well-rounded and interesting figure. We’ll get a glimpse of young Solo’s rougher edges when the movie opens on May 25th.

In new interviews with the cast and crew of Solo: A Star Wars Story, both EW and Empire (via CBM) have insightful quotes as to the nature of Ron Howard‘s film, Han’s story, and the infamous smuggler’s relationships with the characters around him. Don’t worry, Donald Glover gets to weigh in on Lando Calrissian’s fashion sense, just as screenwriter Lawrence Kasdan gets to chime in on his take on the Han and Chewie partnership. Plus, a pair of new images from the film can be seen below, courtesy of EW.

By way of a refresher, Solo: A Star Wars Story is set about a decade before Han meets Luke in Mos Eisley. At this time, he’s making some poor decisions, like trying to join the Empire and washing out of the Imperial Flight Academy. Now a fugitive from authorities, along with Emilia Clarke‘s curious Qi’ra, Han is out to prove his worth in the criminal underworld and does so in a signature selfish fashion. Han’s journey in this film, as Howard described:

“It really is a rite of passage. The story sends him on an unexpected journey that hurtles him into a dangerous world surrounded by charismatic but lawless characters. And that’s where he needs to try to make his way and gain his freedom. So, so much of this is about trying to satisfy that yearning to really be free, to really call his own shots in a very lawless part of the galaxy and at a time when it was wide-open. “He’s a brash, cocky, young guy. And the whole movie is about struggling for freedom, struggling to throw off an institutionalized kind of oppression. It has a young rebellious energy around it.”

That young, rebellious energy will be channeled in part by Ehrenreich, who almost passed on the project altogether:

“I took a little time to really make sure that it was what I wanted to do. As enthusiastic and excited as I was from the outset, I wanted to make sure that it was really my choice and not something I was just doing because anyone would be crazy not to do it. There’s a lot of self-depreciating humour. There’s a dynamism to it, rhythm and fun.”

He also met with Ford, a fact that was confirmed by some particularly tenacious paparazzi. Here’s all Ehrenreich will say, for now, about that meeting of the minds: