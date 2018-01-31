First Look at ‘Solo: A Star Wars’ Story Likely to Debut During the Super Bowl

0

The Great Solo Marketing Mystery is about to be solved. Kinda. Fans have been curious as to why, with four months to go before release, Lucasfilm and Disney haven’t unveiled so much as an official still from the production-troubled spinoff Solo: A Star Wars Story. The film entered production with directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller, but the duo departed the project with three weeks of filming left to go over creative differences. Ron Howard came on at the tail end of last summer and resumed and extended filming through the fall, at which point most assumed Disney would push the release date from May 2019 to December.

But the Mouse House seems intent on sticking to that date, which makes the lack of an image or trailer at this point all the more bewildering. However, THR reports that they may finally be letting the cat out of the bag during the biggest television event of the year: the Super Bowl. The outlet says the marketing campaign for Solo: A Star Wars Story is “likely” to kick off during the Super Bowl, but Lucasfilm and Disney are remaining mum. That would certainly make sense—if they’ve waited this long, why not drop the very first look during the TV event of the year?

Full-length trailers don’t normally air during the Super Bowl since every second of airtime costs a boatload of money, but it’s possible we get a 30-second or 60-second spot showing off the very first footage from the movie. I also wouldn’t be surprised if that spot then pointed viewers to YouTube where the first official trailer is online at that time.

The timing lines up with when the trailer will be in theaters, as THR adds that it would make sense for the Solo trailer to be attached to Black Panther, which is where the Deadpool 2 trailer is also expected to debut.

Why Disney waited so long to show off Solo is still a bit of a mystery, though. Sources tell THR they wanted to wait until Star Wars: The Last Jedi had finished its run, which is why they waited until Force Awakens fever died down to debut footage from Rogue One in 2016—but Rogue One wasn’t coming out in May, it was coming out in December. Regardless, it appears it’ll all be moot by this weekend as our first look at Solo is imminent.

The Super Bowl plays host to a variety of movie spots, and this year’s is no different. Mission: Impossible – Fallout will debut its first footage during the game, and Universal Pictures has staked out a rare 90 seconds for a new Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom spot. We’ll also get our first look at footage from the Dwayne Johnson actioner Skyscraper, and Disney is expected to advertise two other titles during the game as well, which could be Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War, or A Wrinkle in Time. There’s even talk of Netflix debuting the first look at the new Cloverfield movie God Particle AKA Cloverfield Station, with the streaming service in talks to acquire the film from Paramount.