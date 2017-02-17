First ‘Song to Song’ Trailer Reveals Terrence Malick’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Drama

0

The first trailer for filmmaker Terrence Malick‘s new film Song to Song has been released online. This is the “untitled music drama” that Malick shot back in 2011 at the Austin City Limits music festival, capturing footage of his actors onstage with various music acts and performers. He moved on to shooting and editing Knight of Cups first while also tinkering away at his documentary Voyage of Time, but now Malick is clearing out his edit bay as Song to Song marks only one of two projects he currently has in post-production.

The film tracks two entangled couples against the backdrop of the Austin music scene—a pair of songwriters played by Rooney Mara and Ryan Gosling, and a music mogul played by Michael Fassbender who strikes up a relationship with a waitress played by Natalie Portman. That’s about all we know right now, but as with most of Malick’s projects over the last few years, a bevy of actors participated in the filming of the movie who may or may not make the cut (though a quick flash confirms Val Kilmer‘s cameo is still intact).

This trailer is definitely in the vein of Knight of Cups and To the Wonder as cinematographer Emmanuel Lubezki‘s fish-eye lens is omnipresent, putting us in intensely intimate contact with the characters. While Malick’s experiential approach to filmmaking over the past few years has divided critics, the cast here is undeniably impressive, and given that Malick lives in Austin I’m interested to see if this one’s a bit more personal.

We’ll find out soon enough as Song to Song premieres at South by Southwest next month and opens in New York and Los Angeles on March 17th. But this isn’t Malick’s only 2017 feature—his World War II-set drama Radegund is also poised to be released later this year, which is said to be a return to a more formal type of narrative filmmaking.