First ‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ Poster Reveals the Film Adaptation

Paramount Pictures has released the first Sonic the Hedgehog poster, revealing the highly anticipated video game adaptation for the very first time. The film marks the feature debut of director Jeff Fowler and stars Ben Schwartz as the titular hedgehog who finds himself in our world, where he develops a relationship with James Marsden’s Tom Wachowski and of course must go toe-to-toe with the villainous Dr. Robotnik, played by Jim Carrey.

The Sonic movie poster was revealed by the folks over at IGN, who got to speak with executive producer Tim Miller (Deadpool) to get a get more clarity on what changes were made to the visual design of the character. For one, he has fur:

“That was always Stage 1 of adapting it to what the real world is and what a real animal would be like,” executive producer Tim Miller (director of Deadpool) said of giving Sonic fur. “It would be weird and it would feel like he was running around nude if he was some sort of otter-like thing. It was always, for us, fur, and we never considered anything different. It’s part of what integrates him into the real world and makes him a real creature.”

Additionally, Miller says they had to adjust Sonic’s eyes so as to not make him look strange, a decision he admits SEGA may still not be super happy about:

“I don’t think SEGA was entirely happy with the eye decision, but these sorts of things you go, ‘It’s going to look weird if we don’t do this.’ But everything is a discussion, and that’s kind of the goal, which is to only change what’s necessary and stay true to the rest of it,” said Miller. “He’s not going to feel like a Pixar character would because I don’t think that’s the right aesthetic to make it feel like part of our world.”

It’s tough to really judge any of this until we actually see the character in full form, and indeed post-production only just got underway so further changes could arise. For now, get a taste of the Sonic movie below via the film’s poster. Sonic the Hedgehog opens in theaters on November 8, 2019.