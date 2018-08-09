Exclusive: ‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ Movie Adds MCU Veterans Adam Pally, Neal McDonough

0

Adam Pally and Neal McDonough, both of whom have popped up in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, have signed on to join Paramount’s Sonic the Hedgehog movie, Collider has exclusively learned.

Ben Schwartz is set to voice the titular video game star in the film, which will co-star James Marsden, Tika Sumpter and Jim Carrey. Sonic is, of course, based on the hit Sega video game franchise that has sold more than 360 million copies to date.The game features a hedgehog named Sonic on a quest to defeat Doctor Robotnik, a scientist who has imprisoned animals in robots and stolen magical Chaos Emeralds. Paramount picked up the rights to the property in October after Sony let its option lapse following years of development.

Marsden will play a small-town cop from South Dakota who ends up going on a road trip to San Francisco with Sonic the Hedgehog as they race against the evil Dr. Robotnik (Carrey) to recover Sonic’s rings. Pally will play a fellow cop, while McDonough’s role remains under wraps.

Jeff Fowler is directing the hybrid movie, which will blend live-action and CG elements. Neal H. Moritz is producing, and Deadpool director Tim Miller is executive producing alongside Original Film exec Toby Ascher. Paramount will let Sonic run wild on Nov. 15, 2019.

Pally and McDonough both popped up in the MCU, with the former playing Gary the Cameraman in Iron Man 3, and the latter playing Timothy ‘Dum Dum’ Dugan in Captain America: The First Avenger. McDonough recently appeared in Proud Mary and the Netflix movies Game Over, Man! and 1922. His recent TV credits include Legends of Tomorrow, Arrow and Suits. Pally is coming off a trio of indies — Band Aid, The Little Hours and Shimmer Lake — and he currently stars in Ken Marino‘s Dog Days. He’s best known, however, for his roles on The Mindy Project and Happy Endings. He’s represented by UTA and 3 Arts, while McDonough is repped by Paradigm, Luber Roklin Entertainment and attorney Stuart Rosenthal.