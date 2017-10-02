‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ Movie Races from Sony to Paramount

0

Last October, we reported that an adaptation of the popular video game Sonic the Hedgehog was in development with Deadpool director Tim Miller set to executive produce with his Blur Studio collaborator Jeff Fowler directing. Neal H. Moritz (the Fast and Furious movies) would executive produce alongside Miller. However, Sony ultimately put the project into turnaround, and now THR reports that Paramount has swooped in to pick it up.

For those unfamiliar with Sonic, he’s a super-fast, blue hedgehog who, with the help of friends like Tails and Knuckles, races around various worlds collecting rings and freeing helpless woodland creatures from the clutches of the evil Dr. Robotnik. Sonic debuted in 1991 to give the Sega Genesis a mascot to rival Mario, and he has appeared in surprising number of games, TV series, and comics over the past 26 years.

There are no details on what the plot will entail, but the film is planned to be a mix of live-action and CGI. Will Sonic make out with a human woman, a thing that happened in one of the Sonic video games?

No one has quite managed to crack a video game movie, although there has been no shortage of attempts (I’m not surprised that Nintendo is hesitant to get back into feature films even though they have properties like The Legend of Zelda and Metroid that could serve as a solid foundation for a movie). I’m not sure what take Miller, Fowler, and Moritz have on the material, but I’m wary of blending the live-action and CGI elements when part of Sonic’s appeal is his cartoony nature. He’s a blue hedgehog that wears running shoes. Does he really need to interact with live-action elements?

