‘Sons of Anarchy’ Spinoff ‘Mayans MC’ to Undergo Recasting and Reshoots

Last December, we reported that FX had ordered the Sons of Anarchy spinoff Mayans MC. Per the original press release, “Mayans MC is set in a post Jax Teller world, where EZ Reyes, a prospect in the Mayan MC charter on the Cali/Mexi border, struggles with his desire for vengeance against the cartel, and his need for respect from the women he loves.”

The pilot shot in March, but now The Wrap is reporting that the pilot is undergoing reshoots as well as recasting. Norberto Barba, who was the showrunner on all six seasons of NBC’s Grimm is taking over directing duties on the pilot and will executive produce. Elgin James was original set to direct. Additionally, the network is recasting some of the roles, but it wouldn’t specify which ones. The show had already cast JD Pardo as EZ Reyes as well as Edward James Olmos as Felipe Reyes and Richard Cabral as Johnny “El Coco” Cruz. Other cast members included John Ortiz, Antonio Jaramillo, and Clayton Cardenas, but it remains to be seen how many of these actors will remain.

It’s interesting to see FX return to the safety of a spinoff series when the network as a whole is putting forward some of the most bold and innovative shows on television. While you could argue that stuff like Fargo or Legion seem like safe bets (an adaptation of an acclaimed film and an FX spinoff), the substance of those series is radically different than what one would expect. Perhaps that will be the case with Mayans MC as well, and the series was perhaps too similar to Sons of Anarchy, which is why they’re retooling it a bit. It will be interesting to see if the spinoff can woo fans of Kurt Sutter’s show as well as bring in new viewers who didn’t warm to that series.

No premiere date has been set yet for Mayans MC, but I’d expect it to air sometime in 2018.