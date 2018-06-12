Sony E3 2018 Trailers: ‘The Last of Us Part II’, ‘Ghost of Tsushima’, and More

0

Sony held its E3 2018 presentation last night and showed off a whole mess of trailers. In addition to the trailer for the new Spider-Man game, the company also showed off some other high profile titles. Arguably the biggest among them was the trailer for the highly-anticipated sequel The Last of Us Part II. The trailer showed almost twelve minutes of gameplay. Granted, since this is a sequel and if you’re like me and still haven’t gotten around to playing the first The Last Of Us, there will be some minor spoilers inherent in the gameplay, but nothing too crazy.

Among the new IP was the open-world samurai game Ghost of Tsushima, which looks both gorgeous and loads of fun. The gameplay involved taking down some bandits, rescuing a monk, and some neat twists and turns. Also, so many leaves! It’s definitely going to remain on my radar in the years ahead since we probably won’t be seeing this one until at least late 2019. Here’s the brief synopsis for it:

In 1274, the fearsome Mongol Empire invades the Japanese island of Tsushima and slaughters its legendary samurai defenders. Jin Sakai is one of the last survivors of a noble samurai clan. To combat his overwhelming foes, he must pioneer deadly new fighting techniques–the way of The Ghost–and wage an unconventional war for the people of Japan.

Sony also released trailers for Control (the new game from the folks behind Quantum Break), a remaster of Resident Evil 2, yet another Kingdom Hearts III trailer (this time they went into the world of Pirates of the Caribbean, a franchise that was very popular when Kingdom Hearts II was released), the weird-as-hell looking Death Stranding, Nioh 2, and Trover Saves the Universe from Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland.

Check out all the trailers below, and sound off in the comments about which game you’re most excited to play.