Facebook Messenger

Click the button below and wait for a message from our Facebook bot in Messenger!
More Collider
More from Complex Networks

Movie Talk: Would a Sony MCU Have Been as Successful?

by      February 16, 2018

0

 

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk, John Rocha, Dennis Tzeng, Mark Reilly and Sinead de Vries discuss the following:

  • Warner Bros. and Amblin Entertainment released a new trailer for Steven Spielberg‘s Ready Player One.
  • The Wall Street Journal published an excerpt from Ben Fritz‘s new book The Big Picture: The Fight for the Future of Movies. The excerpt reveals that in 1998, Sony passed on purchasing the entire MCU for $25 million.
  • Universal and Legendary Entertainment released a new Pacific Rim Uprising IMAX trailer that teases massive and colorful Kaiju fights.
  • RT Features and A24 announced that Robert Pattinson has signed on to play the lead in The LighthouseThe Witch‘s Robert Eggers is co-writing and directing the film.
  • Amazon Studios & STX Entertainment have debuted a final trailer for Gringo that features a ruthless Charlize Theron.
  • THR is reporting that Arnold Schwarzenegger is joining the cast of Kung Fury, the feature-length follow-up to the 2015 short.
  • Live Twitter Questions
john-boyega-pacific-rim-uprising-jaeger

Image via Universal

Related Content
Watch Now
Previous Article
The Best TV Shows on Netflix Right Now
Tags

Latest News