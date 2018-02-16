Movie Talk: Would a Sony MCU Have Been as Successful?

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk, John Rocha, Dennis Tzeng, Mark Reilly and Sinead de Vries discuss the following:
- Warner Bros. and Amblin Entertainment released a new trailer for Steven Spielberg‘s Ready Player One.
- The Wall Street Journal published an excerpt from Ben Fritz‘s new book The Big Picture: The Fight for the Future of Movies. The excerpt reveals that in 1998, Sony passed on purchasing the entire MCU for $25 million.
- Universal and Legendary Entertainment released a new Pacific Rim Uprising IMAX trailer that teases massive and colorful Kaiju fights.
- RT Features and A24 announced that Robert Pattinson has signed on to play the lead in The Lighthouse. The Witch‘s Robert Eggers is co-writing and directing the film.
- Amazon Studios & STX Entertainment have debuted a final trailer for Gringo that features a ruthless Charlize Theron.
- THR is reporting that Arnold Schwarzenegger is joining the cast of Kung Fury, the feature-length follow-up to the 2015 short.
- Live Twitter Questions