Sony to Provide “Clean Versions” of Its Movies on Home Entertainment

Sony has announced that they’re releasing 24 of their movies with a “clean version” available at no extra charge for films purchased on iTunes, VUDU, and FandangoNOW. These “edited for content” versions already exist on airplanes and for broadcast, and now Sony is making them available for anyone who wants a version of the movie that’s been “adapted for a wider audience.” According to Yahoo, the films with clean versions include:

50 First Dates

Battle Of The Year

Big Daddy

Captain Phillips

Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon

Easy A

Elysium

Ghostbusters

Ghostbusters II

Goosebumps

Grown Ups

Grown Ups 2

Hancock

Inferno

Moneyball

Pixels

Spider-Man

Spider-Man 2

Spider-Man 3

The Amazing Spider-Man

The Amazing Spider-Man 2

Step Brothers

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby

White House Down

One of the weird things about this list is that the only R-rated movies on this list are Elysium and Step Brothers. For the other 22, nothing prevents an underage viewer from just buying the unedited version and watching it.

So my question becomes: Who is this for? Is there someone out there who’s like, “I’d really like to show my kid Talladega Nights, but I need it censored”?

On the one hand, I don’t believe that studios should censor their movies, but that battle has already been “lost” in the sense that they all do it in order to make their films available for broadcast and for airplanes. Sony isn’t going out of its way to cut up their movies; they’re taking something they already have and trying to make it a selling point for their digital content.

Which brings us back to: who is this for? Even if you want to make the argument that Sony is trying to circumvent third-party companies likes ClearPlay and VidAngel, those companies have either run into technical issues (like ClearPlay) or they’re tied up in litigation (like VidAngel). So if it’s not to compete with third parties, then it’s presumably for parents who want to share these movies with their kids, but not show their kids the real version of the movie. It’s confusing.

What do you think of Sony selling "clean versions"? Is it a valid selling point?