Sophia Bush Reveals the “Incredible” Way Brad Bird Cast Her in ‘Incredibles 2′

I absolutely loved writer-director Brad Bird’s Incredibles 2. It’s one of those rare sequels that just gets everything right and reminds you why Pixar is such a special company. Trust me, if you were nervous The Incredibles sequel would be anything less than amazing, you can relax. Finally, while everyone that worked on Incredibles 2 deserves some credit for helping to bring the film to life, I’ve got to single out Michael Giacchino, because his score for the film is something really special and absolutely elevates everything on screen. I can’t wait to see it again.

With the film now playing in theaters and breaking box office records, I got to sit down with Sophia Bush (“Voyd”) to chat about the film. During the interview, she talked about the cool way Brad Bird told her she landed a role in the sequel, how she didn’t have to audition, the first person she told she got the role and how long she had to keep it secret, if her character changed at all during the recording process, and what would surprise people about the making of an Incredibles movie

As most of you know from the trailers, Incredibles 2 is about Elastigirl (Holly Hunter) heading out to try and redeem the good name of the Supers, which leaves Mr. Incredible (Craig T. Nelson) at home trying to raise Violet (Sarah Vowell), Dash (Huck Milner), and Jack-Jack. The film also features the voice of Bob Odenkirk and Catherine Keener. For more on the film, read Matt Goldberg’s review.

Check out what Sophia Bush had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about and the official synopsis.

Sophia Bush :

Who was the first person she told she got the role and how long did she have to keep the secret?

How Brad Bird sent her an actual letter on Pixar letterhead to tell her she got the role.

How she didn’t audition for the role and how she was shocked.

What would surprise people to learn about the making of an Incredibles movie?

How did her character change during the recording process?

Here’s the official synopsis for Incredibles 2: