Sophie Turner on ‘Dark Phoenix’ and Jean Grey’s Powerful Transformation

Now that you’ve had a chance to check out the first trailer for Simon Kinberg‘s Dark Phoenix, you probably have a pretty good idea about just what sort of threat the X-Men are going to be battling this time around. Rather than an external danger posed by a supervillainous mutant or government organization, the enemy this time is one of their own: Sophie Turner‘s powerful psychic Jean Grey, and her alter ego, Dark Phoenix. As X-fans of a certain age will remember, this fantastic arc from the pages of Marvel Comics was previously adapted into the excellent animated series of the 90s and the not-so-stellar 2006 flick X-Men: The Last Stand.

In a chat with IGN, Turner and Kinberg teased the upcoming 20th Century Fox film after folks everywhere had a chance to check out the trailer. We’ll have more from Kinberg in the days ahead, and there’s plenty over at IGN to read up on, but we’re focusing on Turner’s comments in this piece. She chimed in on just what she thinks Jessica Chastain‘s character’s motivations are and revealed some of the finer details of just what’s going on with Jean Grey in this movie. Read on for some of the highlights:

Though Chastain’s character is currently listed as “Smith”, it’s been confirmed that this isn’t really her name. It’s also been confirmed that she’s not of this Earth, lending credibility to the idea that she’s playing Lilandra. Turner stopped short of offering up that much info, saying:

“It’s an interesting one and I don’t want to spill too much about it but basically Jessica’s character is very interested in this power that I’ve kind of acquired and this cosmic force that I have and she kind of wants that force to use it for her own — she has her own intentions with it and she kind of wants to use that. And she nurtures me in a way to make me kind of trust her.”

As for Jean Grey’s transformation and Xavier’s part to play in it:

“Everyone seems to hate Charles in this trailer and blame him for everything. One of the main things with Jean throughout this movie is her abandonment. She’s been kind of abandoned by everyone she loves or comes across and Charles is the biggest one of them all. So she feels a lot of betrayal from Charles and she does a lot of things out of spite because of that.”

Also starring Jennifer Lawrence, Nicholas Hoult, James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Tye Sheridan, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Evan Peters, Alexandra Shipp, and Kota Eberhardt, Dark Phoenix opens in theaters on February 14, 2019.

