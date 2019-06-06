Sophie Turner and Jessica Chastain on Why They Pranked James McAvoy on ‘Dark Phoenix’

0

With writer-director Simon Kinberg’s Dark Phoenix opening in theaters this weekend, I recently sat down with Sophie Turner and Jessica Chastain to talk about the film. Since I knew going in that I didn’t want to ask questions that would spoil the movie, I decided to have some fun and ask a number of fan-submitted questions that I got on Twitter and also talk about the Game of Thrones finale which had aired a few nights before. Thankfully, they were both in a great mood and willing to play along. Some of the others things they talked about were what props or costumes they’ve taken home from set, their first TV show or movie crush, the last time they pulled a prank on set and why, which movie they’ve seen the most, and more. If you’re a fan of Turner & Chastain, I’m confident you’ll enjoy this one.

As most of you know, Dark Phoenix is most likely the last X-Men film with the current cast and adapts the famous “Dark Phoenix Saga” comics arc, with Sophie Turner filling the role of Jean Grey/Dark Phoenix while Jessica Chastain plays a mysterious and otherworldly character. The film also sees Michael Fassbender return as Magneto alongside Storm (Alexandra Shipp), Red Lotus (Andrew Stehlin), Beast (Nicholas Hoult), Nightcrawler (Kodi Smit-McPhee), and Selene (Kota Eberhardt). Main players Charles Xavier (James McAvoy), Mystique (Jennifer Lawrence), Quicksilver (Evan Peters), and Cyclops (Tye Sheridan) return.

followed by the official synopsis.

Sophie Turner and Jessica Chastain:

What did Jessica think of the Game of Thrones finale?

Do they have a favorite person to work with in the cast and why?

What props or costumes have they taken home from set?

When was the last time they pulled a prank on set?

What was their first movie or TV show crush?

What movie have they seen the most?

Here’s the Dark Phoenix official synopsis: