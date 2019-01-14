‘Sopranos’ Prequel Adds Jon Bernthal and Vera Farmiga in Mysterious Roles

0

The cast of The Sopranos prequel feature, The Many Saints of Newark, is shaping up with the addition of Jon Bernthal (The Punisher, The Walking Dead) and Vera Farmiga (Bates Motel). Though Variety reports that the veteran actors will be joining the production, there are currently no details as to their characters or their parts to play in the whole thing.

We previously reported that David Chase‘s cast for the feature-length New Line Cinema prequel will be led Alessandro Nivola, who was in negotiations to play Richard “Dickey” Moltisanti. The recognizable name from the original award-winning series was a mentor to James Gandolfini‘s Tony Soprano and the father of Michael Imperioli‘s Christopher Moltisanti. Now he’ll get a chance to steal the spotlight in his own story. The Vietnam War veteran and crime family member was killed during young Christopher’s infancy, so one might expect his story to run right up to that character-defining moment since The Sopranos more or less finished out the story from there. So let’s speculate and say that Farmiga may have been cast as Dickey Moltisanti’s wife Joanne (née Blundetto), with Bernthal possibly coming aboard as a pivotal player (or perhaps not) in Dickey’s death, Barry Haydu.

While don’t have hard and fast details on Bernthal and Farmiga’s casting, or much else really, but we do know that The Many Saints of Newark takes place during the Newark race riots in the 1960s. Chase and Lawrence Konnor (Boardwalk Empire) penned the prequel’s script, which will be directed by Alan Taylor (Game of Thrones).

