Elizabeth Olsen, Mamoudou Athie, Kit Steinkellner and James Ponsoldt on ‘Sorry For Your Loss’

0

-

One of the many things to world premiere at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival was a new drama from Facebook, Sorry For Your Loss. Written and created by nationally-produced and award-winning playwright, Kit Steinkellner (Z: The Beginning of Everything), the show is a half hour drama starring Elizabeth Olsen (who also executive produces) as a young widow struggling to put her life back together in the wake of her husband’s (Mamoudou Athie) unexpected death. Unlike most shows and movies where grief can be worked through between the first and second act, Sorry For Your Loss features realistic characters and situations where you really feel like you’re watching yourself or people you know trying to figure out life after something so traumatic happens. I got to see the first four episodes while at TIFF and they were excellent. For more on the show read Allison Keene’s glowing review. The show also stars Janet McTeer, Kelly Marie Tran, and Jovan Adepo.-

Shortly after seeing the show, I got to sit down with Elizabeth Olsen, Mamoudou Athie, director James Ponsoldt (he helmed the first two episodes) and Kit Steinkellner. They talked about how the show came together, what it’s about, getting to play characters with so many layers, what it was like working for Facebook, the editing process, if they pitched the show with a multi-season plan, and a lot more.

In addition, towards the end of the interview, they played “Get to Know Your TIFF Attendee”, which includes questions like what TV show they’d like to guest star on, what film scared them as a kid, what is the background photo on their phone, what TV show have they watched all the way through more than once, what movie they have seen more than 20 times, and more.

Check out what they had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about.

Facebook Watch is available for free on mobile apps across Apple and Android, on desktop, laptop and on TV apps listed here: https://videoapp.fb.com/.

Elizabeth Olsen, Mamoudou Athie, Kit Steinkellner and James Ponsoldt:

They talk about what the show is about.

When they pitched the show did they pitch a multi-season plan?

How did Elizabeth Olsen get involved in the project?

Why did James Ponsoldt want to direct the first two episodes?

How did Mamoudou Athie get involved? Also talks about doing a Skype chemistry read with Elizabeth.

Mamoudou talks about getting to play a character with so many layers.

Elizabeth on why episode 5 is her favorite episode (no spoilers).

What was it like working with Facebook?

They talk about the editing process and how some of the cast visited the editing room.

What did they learn from screening early cuts of the episodes?

What was the first thing the actors did to get ready to play these roles?

They play “Get to Know Your TIFF Attendee” which include questions like what TV show they’d like to guest spot on, do they have a favorite sci-fi or fantasy film, what film scared them as a kid, what is the background photo on their phone, and a lot more.

Finally, big thanks to the partners who made our TIFF interviews possible:

Aurora, Presenting Partner, one of Canada’s largest federally licensed cannabis companies and an official partner of the Toronto International Film Festival. Aurora’s involvement is anchored by its passion for the arts and commitment to providing financial support for the creative community. - Diageo Canada joins as the official spirit sponsor and will be showcasing cocktails featuring brands from their luxury portfolio including Ciroc Vodka,Tanqueray™ No. TEN Gin, Johnnie Walker Black Label and Bulleit Bourbon. - Toasting the evening’s festivities will be La Marca Prosecco, an elegant, luxurious sparkling wine. The premium wines of California’s Ghost Pines Winery will also be served! - Dutch beer brand Grolsch, the official beer sponsor of the Toronto Film Festival recognizable by its iconic swingtop bottle, will tap into the House of Aurora to extend its VIP footprint at the Festival. Grolsch has long been a champion of creativity and independent thinking. - Frank Rea Event Designs Toronto’s top event florist and ambient designer Frank Rea creatively lends his support with décor statements and floral designs through Forget Me Not Flowers & Frank Rea Event Designs.

The Collider Studio at the House of Aurora was produced by A-list Communications and The Substance Group.