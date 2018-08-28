Elizabeth Olsen and Kelly Marie Tran Explore Grief in First ‘Sorry for Your Loss’ Trailer

0



Grief is a part of life. No matter who you are or where you go, you’re going to lose someone or something you love somewhere along the way. Such is the basis for Sorry for Your Loss, the new series that explore the process of grieving and learning to go on with your life. Elizabeth Olsen stars (and executive produces) as Leigh, a young woman who has to pick herself up and start over again after her husband dies unexpectedly.

The 10-episode series premieres on Facebook Watch Tuesday, September 18th with four all new episodes. Two new episodes will drop on the streaming platform every Tuesday at 6PM PT/9PM ET .

Written and created by playwright, Kit Steinkellner (Z: The Beginning of Everything), with James Pondsoldt (The Spectacular Now) executive producing and directing multiple episodes, Sorry for Your Loss also stars Kelly Marie Tran (Star Wars: The Last Jedi), Jovan Adepo (Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan), Mamoudou Athie (The Get Down), and Janet McTeer (Jessica Jones). The series will premiere at the Toronto Film Festival before heading to Facebook Watch. See the first trailer below.

Here’s the official synopsis: