‘South Park’ Season 21 Premiere to Feature Tiki Torch-Wielding White Nationalists

Comedy Central is currently nearing the end of their marathon of the entire South Park series as the acclaimed comedy cartoon approaches its Season 21 debut this Wednesday night. The series, from Matt Stone and Trey Parker, is getting back to its roots of tackling hot-button, timely issues from contemporary culture. So it’s no surprise that in its Season 21 premiere South Park will be taking on White Nationalists wielding tiki torches. (I’m sure the “violence on many sides” will be covered extensively.)

In speaking with THR, Stone and Parker talked about their plans for the upcoming season while teasing what awaits audiences in the premiere, airing Wednesday, September 13th at 10pm on Comedy Central. We’ll see how the new season and its 10 episodes stack up against our own take on the Top 10 episodes of South Park all-time.

Take a look at the following clip from the premiere titled “White People Renovating Houses” (via Hulu):

The episode’s synopsis reads:

Protestors armed with tiki torches and confederate flags take to the streets of South Park. Randy comes to grips with what it means to be white in today’s society.

One wonders if said protestors are all hopped up on S’more Schnapps like the Confederate (and, eventually, Union) Civil War re-enactors in an earlier episode, “The Red Badge of Gayness.” Regardless, Stone and Parker are aiming to produce more of their usual satirical stories this season rather than dipping back into politics. Some other Season 20 occurrences may carry over (like Cartman’s girlfriend), but as for Member Berries, that was probably one and done. Parker explains why:

“Now that Spielberg is doing Ready Player One — which is like the most Member Berry thing ever invented — we can’t out-Member Berry that. All the Member Berries left our show to go be on that.”

Thanks, Spielberg. Keep an eye out for the South Park Season 21 premiere this Wednesday, as well as the highly anticipated video game, South Park: The Fractured But Whole, which arrives October 17th.