‘South Park’ Renewed Through 2022; Trey Parker & Matt Stone Plan an Unrelated Movie

South Park renewals are about as reliable as The Simpsons renewals, maybe even more so these days with the latter animated family now in the hands of Disney brass. Co-creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone will remain at the helm of their acclaimed series for at least another three seasons as Comedy Central has renewed the show through 2022. But beyond concerns of “cancel culture” and staying relevant in their 23rd season (debuting this September 25th) and beyond, Parker and Stone have other non-South Park plans in mind as well.

In a chat with THR about all things South Park, the comedy duo dropped some hints about returning to their roots in the feature film business. Their fans are probably familiar with 2004’s Team America: World Police, the last feature-length outing for Parker and Stone, but the truly dedicated among you will also remember 1993’s Cannibal! The Musical and 1997’s Orgazmo. Are Parker and Stone’s “really fucking killer ideas” for a new movie tied into any of the above titles, or something entirely original?

Here’s what Stone had to say:

“We think of ourselves as filmmakers, and it’s like, everyone is doing TV now. It’s like, movies, even though the movie business is all fucked up. And everyone will tell you don’t go into movies. We just want to do a movie … Theoretically, I would like it to be in theaters so people have to watch it together.”

Parker added:

“And we really like premiere parties.”

So while there’s not much to work with here, the idea that Parker and Stone are still movie-minded is good news. They’ve battled mightily through the video game industry a few times now, which took up quite a big chunk of time, so perhaps a return to the big screen is just what’s needed to satisfy those creative urges. Will you head to the theater for the next Parker and Stone joint? Let us know!