New ‘South Park: The Fractured But Whole’ Trailer Proves Farting Superheroes Are Still Funny

0

The new South Park game not only has a new trailer, it has a new release date. Creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone have been upfront about the fact that the video game South Park: The Fractured But Whole may not entirely be sticking to its original release strategy, as evidenced by the multiple delays that faced their first game The Stick of Truth. But today a new trailer was released online that touts an October 17th release date, which signals this thing may finally be about done.

That date actually makes a lot of sense, since by that time Parker and Stone will be deep into making the new season of South Park so if the game isn’t finished by then, they wouldn’t have time to return to it until next year.

Regardless, this game still looks great/hilarious. The concept of the game is taking on the world of superheroes, as it picks up where The Stick of Truth left off with the kids no longer into playing Lord of the Rings—now they wanna play superheroes. The first trailer took aim squarely at Marvel Studios, but this new trailer digs deeper into the gameplay while focusing on a farting superhero. Indeed, years after Paul Reubens’ gas-afflicted The Spleen hit screens in Mystery Men, this trailer shows that farting superheroes are still funny.

Check out the new South Park: The Fractured But Whole trailer below. The game will be available on October 17th on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.