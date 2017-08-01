Don’t Expect ‘Space Jam 2’ Anytime Soon

0

When last we spoke of Space Jam 2, currently active NBA star / aspiring actor LeBron James had signed on to star in the sports-comedy sequel directed by Justin Lin. (And Michael Jordan thought that Blake Griffin should star instead.) Screenwriter Andrew Dodge (Bad Words) is onboard to pen the script … and that’s the sum total of available info.

Until today! Lin was in attendance at the ongoing TCA 2017 event to talk about his involvement in CBS’ S.W.A.T. reboot when Space Jam 2, and questions about his Hot Wheels movie ,nvariably came up. /Film was able to grab Lin’s quotes on the pair of films which he’ll focus on after directing an indie movie this coming spring.

Here’s what Lin had to say about both of the major tentpole films from Warner Bros. and Mattel/Legendary Entertainment:

On both Space Jam and Hot Wheels, I have great partners. A lot of times now with these big tentpoles, everybody’s trying to jam a movie in in a limited time. I feel like I’m too old for that. I want to make sure that we do everything right, so those two projects, with Legendary [on Hot Wheels] and Warner Bros. [on Space Jam 2] they’ve been great about saying, ‘What do you need, how much time do you need? Let’s keep getting it right.’”

Lin got into specifics about logistics for Space Jam 2

“Warner Brothers has been great, I feel like it’s been very precious. Everybody at the studio’s been calling, ‘Let’s go, let’s go’ and I’m like [it’s] not right yet. To me, the challenge is we have actors who are also professional athletes, so schedule is something that is tough. I’ve been really wanting to push that genre, but to do that you need the right amount of time. So there’s a logistical challenge but also creatively, to do a sequel 20 years later with a new cast and also to be able to, in a relevant way, bring the Looney Tunes back. That’s very important to me to do it right. I feel I’ve done nine different iterations already and we’re going to keep going, but we’re getting closer every day.”

And casting: