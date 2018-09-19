Ryan Coogler to Produce a ‘Space Jam’ Sequel Starring Lebron James

0

Well, everybody should probably get up because today, September 19, 2018, it’s time to slam now. THR reports we do, in fact, got a real jam goin’ down: Welcome to the Space Jam…sequel, starring Lebron James and produced by Ryan Coogler, with Random Acts of Flyness creator Terence Nance in the director’s chair. Anyone excited for Coogler’s next project after the record-breaking Black Panther, here’s your chance. Do your dance. Because it’s Space Jam.

Alright…

James told THR that he signed on, in part, because of Coogler’s vision on Black Panther, noting there was no such thing as a black superhero. “For Ryan to be able to bring that to kids, it’s amazing,” the soon-to-be Los Angeles Laker said.

James continued:

“The Space Jam collaboration is so much more than just me and the Looney Tunes getting together and doing this movie. It’s so much bigger. I’d just love for kids to understand how empowered they can feel and how empowered they can be if they don’t just give up on their dreams. And I think Ryan did that for a lot of people.”

The original Space Jam debuted in 1996 and starred Michael Jordan, playing himself, alongside a cast of Warner Bros.’ Looney Tunes characters and the likes of Bill Murray and Wayne Knight. The unlikely pairing was an equally unlikely hit, pulling in $250 million worldwide. Rumors of a remake have been around for years, usually James’ name front and center and a plethora of possible directors being bandied about. (At one point, Justin Lin seemed likely.)

This will mark James’ first on-screen role since 2015’s Trainwreck, which saw the basketball star hold his own surprisingly well with scene partners like Amy Schumer and Bill Hader. Production on Space Jam is tentatively set to begin in 2019 in between NBA seasons.