NYCC: Watch Todd McFarlane’s Panel Live and Get the Scoop on ‘Spawn’

by      October 5, 2017

0

Spawn creator Todd McFarlane heads to New York Comic-Con for a panel that die-hard fans won’t want to miss. Luckily, we have the exclusive livestream of the panel for you right here! We’re expecting to hear more about McFarlane’s ongoing expansion of his McFarlane Toys offerings as well as an update on the highly anticipated, R-rated reboot of his Spawn movie.

The last we heard, Blumhouse Productions had signed on for the low-budget take on a superhero movie that McFarlane himself is directing. Here’s what Jason Blum had to say:

How will Spawn compare to current superhero films?

 

Blum: This Spawn movie is a kind of superhero movie, but a very different kind of feeling superhero movie. I like the idea of low-budget superhero movies. It’s cool.

 

Are you drawing from any specific story arcs from the comics?

 

Blum: Yeah, for sure. Todd [McFarlane] is doing it. He’s directing it, which is very cool, so we definitely will.

spawn-movie-todd-mcfarlane

Image via Image Comics

Hopefully we’ll get an idea of just how the movie will put a spin on the genre and bring something new to it. Here’s when you can watch the panel!

October 05, 2017, 1:30 PM – 2:30 PM – 1A06

Todd McFarlane, Image Comics founder, creator of Spawn and McFarlane Toys CEO, gives art and business tips as well as insight to artists who want to break into the comic book industry. McFarlane will also share any new exclusive details of his long-awaited Spawn Movie film. McFarlane will cover it all in this hour panel “ toys, comics, movies and more! Bring your burning questions for a Toddfather Q&A. This jam-packed panel is a must for any Todd McFarlane fan!

For more of our New York Comic-Con 2017 coverage, click here. And for more on Spawn, be sure to take a look at our recent write-ups:

todd-mcfarlane-nycc

Image via Todd McFarlane

