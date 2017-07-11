Movie Talk: ‘Spencer & Locke’ Adaptation in the Works from ‘Hitman’ Producer Adrian Askarieh

0

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (Tuesday, July 11th, 2017) Mark Ellis, Jon Schnepp, Clarke Wolfe, Ken Napzok, Ashley Mova and Wendy Lee discuss the following:

New trailer released for The Dark Tower

Moonlight director Barry Jenkins sets next movie If Beale Street Could Talk

Opening This Week – War for the Planet of the Apes

Last Week Tonight’s John Oliver to voice Zazu in live action The Lion King remake

Spencer & Locke comic adaptation in the works from Hitman producer

Mail Bag