Movie Talk: ‘Spencer & Locke’ Adaptation in the Works from ‘Hitman’ Producer Adrian Askarieh

-
On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (Tuesday, July 11th, 2017) Mark Ellis, Jon Schnepp, Clarke Wolfe, Ken Napzok, Ashley Mova and Wendy Lee discuss the following:
- New trailer released for The Dark Tower
- Moonlight director Barry Jenkins sets next movie If Beale Street Could Talk
- Opening This Week – War for the Planet of the Apes
- Last Week Tonight’s John Oliver to voice Zazu in live action The Lion King remake
- Spencer & Locke comic adaptation in the works from Hitman producer
- Mail Bag
- Live Twitter Questions