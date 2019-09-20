Watch: ‘Spider-Ham: Caught In a Ham’ Short Is a Delightful ‘Spider-Verse’ Prequel Starring John Mulaney

0

Of the many, many reasons Sony’s Oscar-winning animated feature Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is objectively The Best, the introduction of John Mulaney‘s Spider-Ham stands as the most delightful. If you haven’t scooped up the Blu-ray yet, an extremely charming extra feature just hit the Marvel HQ Youtube page: Spider-Ham: Caught In a Ham, an animated short directed by Miguel Jiron and written by David Schulenburg that catches you up on the title porker’s battle with Doctor Crawdaddy (Aaron LaPlante) right before the events of Spider-Verse.

Here’s the short’s synopsis, courtesy of Marvel:

It’s another normal day for Peter Porker, a.k.a. the Spectacular Spider-Ham, fighting bad guys and loving hot dogs, until a mysterious portal starts messing with the very fabric of his cartoon reality!

The quick film is only four minutes long, but make no mistake it is pure Bugs Bunny-style good times—complete with a classic Scooby-Doo door gag—with the always-pleasant Mulaney proving again why he was the perfect choice to voice the whip-fast, wise-cracking Peter Porker. Somebody needs to get Spider-Ham his own animated series as soon as possible. In the aftermath of that whole Sony/Marvel deal, you could even get Tom Holland‘s Peter Parker on board! (I’m sorry, it is still much too soon for jokes.)

Check out the animated short below, and for a refresher on why you might want to pick up the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Blu-ray, here’s our official review. (Plus, a little reminder that Spider-Verse was the best superhero movie of 2018.)