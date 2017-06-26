‘Spider-Man: Homecoming 2’ Filming Dates, Title Details Revealed

0

It’s a good thing the early reactions to Spider-Man: Homecoming are positive, because it sounds like Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios are moving full-steam ahead on the sequel. Spider-Man: Homecoming 2 was announced for release in 2019 back in December, and with less than two weeks to go before Homecoming hits theaters, Sony and Marvel are wasting no time in getting preparations underway for the follow-up.

Collider’s own Steve Weintraub caught up with Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige and producer Amy Pascal at the press day for Spider-Man: Homecoming, and while the two confirmed that director Jon Watts will likely be back at the helm for the sequel, they also revealed when they’re planning to begin filming.

After Feige revealed that prep for the sequel starts in August, Pascal added that they’re “thinking about starting [filming] in April or May this time” for Spider-Man: Homecoming 2. Moreover, the title definitely won’t be Spider-Man: Homecoming 2:

KEVIN FEIGE: It will be “Spider-Man: Subtitle” Collider: Okay, so there’s no “2” in the title? AMY PASCAL: No. FEIGE: But internally we just call it “Homecoming 2” [for now].

The duo understandably declined to reveal what that subtitle will be, if they even know at this point, and also successfully dodged Steve’s question about whether they know which new MCU character will be in the follow-up (it won’t be Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark this time).

But it’s heartening to know that preparations are well underway for the sequel, and that by April or May of next year they may already be rolling cameras. With a July 5, 2019 release date set, this will be the first MCU movie out after what’s said to be a game-changing Avengers 4, so it’ll be interesting to see what kind of story Marvel and Sony decide to tell—and which villain will pop up. Place your bets!

Look for much more from our Spider-Man: Homecoming interviews on Collider soon. The film opens in theaters on July 7th.