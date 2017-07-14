Marvel Confirms ‘Spider-Man’ Cast, Release Date and ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Season 3

0

As part of Disney’s ongoing D23 2017 expo, Marvel’s animated TV division announced some casting and release date news for a pair of high-profile projects. First up is Marvel’s Spider-Man, a new animated series centering on Peter Parker and his wall-crawling alter ego. The reveal of the cast, which includes quite a few notable names alongside their heroic and villainous counterparts, clues viewers in to just the sort of battle the Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man is in for. Also announced, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy will get a third season, and the Guardians themselves will also get an animated LEGO Special. Check it all out below!

Marvel’s Spider-Man will debut with a one-hour premiere on Saturday, August 19th (7:00 a.m.-8:00 a.m. EDT) on Disney XD, and on the Disney XD App and VOD. The voice cast includes: Robbie Daymond as Spider-Man, Max Mittleman as Harry Osborn, Nadji Jeter as Miles Morales, Melanie Minichino as Anya Corazon, Fred Tatasciore as Max Modell, Laura Bailey as Gwen Stacy, Nancy Linari as Aunt May, Patton Oswalt as Uncle Ben, Scott Menville as Doc Ock, John DiMaggio as The Jackal, Alastair Duncan as Vulture, and Marvel’s very own Chief Creative Officer Joe Quesada, who is also executive producing the series, as the coffee shop owner Joe.

Get a glimpse of the series in this premiere date announcement video:

Here’s the all-new series synopsis:

In the new series, “Marvel’s Spider-Man,” we will see a fresh take on Spider-Man, as Peter Parker is learning the responsibility that comes along with being a new, super-powered hero in New York City, just as he’s being accepted into Horizon High, a high school for brilliant young scientific minds. He struggles with the duality of his social life at school and hiding his secret identity from everyone including his best friend Harry Osborn, who attends the competing Osborn Academy for geniuses. As Peter embraces his alter-ego and takes on super villains such as Vulture, Lizard, Doctor Octopus and Sandman, he watches his hero lifestyle come between his personal relationships and struggles to keep Harry from landing on the wrong side of the law.

The creative team includes executive producers Alan Fine, Dan Buckley, Joe Quesada, Jeph Loeb, Cort Lane, and Eric Radomski; co-executive producers Stan Lee and Stephen Wacker; supervising producers Kevin Shinick and Marsha Griffin; consulting producers Dan Slott, Kevin Burke and Chris “Doc” Wyatt; and supervising director Philip Pignotti.