This Week in Animation: ‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’ Animated Short Reveals the Hero’s Origin

This Week in Animation News

While we don’t have much solid information on Disney XD’s Marvel’s Spider-Man just yet, the new series did launch their first short (of six) that explores Peter Parker’s origin story. Elsewhere on the small screen, the DuckTales cast gets introduced in new videos, the upcoming Star vs. the Forces of Evil movie gets a trailer, and both The Powerpuff Girls and Star Wars Rebels get new Blu-ray releases. Plus Cartoon Network sets the premiere date for OK K.O.! Let’s Be Heroes and announces upcoming episodes and times for their many series, while Nickelodeon reveals their Comic-Con 2017 schedule.

On the big screen, we’ve got new trailers for the French film Leap and the Chinese feature Have a Nice Day. Warner Bros.’ The LEGO Ninjago Movie gets a bunch of colorful new character posters while Sony Pictures Animation’s Hotel Transylvania short PUPPY is explained by its creator/animator, Genndy Tartakovsky in the first of a few upcoming featurettes. All that and more awaits below!

For the latest animation stories we've already covered on the site this week, take a look at the following links. Then, check out a selection of new stories below.