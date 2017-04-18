Kevin Feige Confirms Spider-Man for ‘Avengers 4’; No R-Rated Marvel Movies in the Near Future

0

A new Marvel movie is about to hit theaters, which means we’re about to get a lot of updates on future MCU films. Indeed, the press junket for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 kicks off today, and as is standard for most Marvel movie junkets, we’ll likely get some solid updates and news bits on future Marvel films from the interviews there. In fact, it’s already begun as Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige recently offered up a few newsworthy tidbits during an interview with THR.

Perhaps the most noteworthy is Feige confirming that in addition to Avengers: Infinity War, actor Tom Holland’s Peter Parker/Spider-Man will indeed also be in the untitled Avengers 4. After that, he’s confirmed for Marvel and Sony’s Spider-Man: Homecoming sequel hitting theaters in 2019, but Feige revealed “that’s as far as it goes for now.” Indeed, the initial deal between Marvel and Sony to collaborate on Spider-Man: Homecoming and get Spider-Man in Captain America: Civil War was tricky enough, and then they hammered out details for the current contract, which apparently includes Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers 4, and Spider-Man: Homecoming 2.

Producer Amy Pascal recently noted that Homecoming 2 could mark the end of the Marvel/Sony deal given that the current contract would have to be renegotiated after that film, but given Feige’s “for now” it sounds like he’s optimistic the deal can be extended to include more MCU films and more standalone Spidey films. We’ll have to see, but luckily we’re covered for the next few years.

Additionally, Feige was asked if Marvel had any plans to produce an R-rated superhero movie given the success of 20th Century Fox’s Deadpool and Logan, to which he basically said there are no current plans for the MCU to wade into the R-rated waters. Of course it’s doubtful Disney would ever agree to such a thing, but for his part Feige says the R-rating wasn’t what stood out for him about those Fox movies:

“My takeaway from both of those films is not the R rating, it’s the risk they took, the chances they took, the creative boundaries that they pushed,” Feige explained. “That should be the takeaway for everyone.”

Feige was also asked about The Avengers and Avengers: Age of Ultron filmmaker Joss Whedon going “turncoat” and signing on to direct a Batgirl movie for Warner Bros.’ DCEU, and the Marvel president was nothing but supportive, revealing that Whedon gave them a courtesy heads up beforehand:

“He called a couple months ago, which he didn’t have to do and was super cool of him and super nice of him,” Feige said. “And we couldn’t be more supportive. We want to see a Joss Whedon Batgirl film be awesome.”

No bad blood there. Look for plenty more about the future of the MCU on Collider soon as we’ll have our own interviews with Feige and the rest of the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 gang.