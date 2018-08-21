Learn How to Fight Like Spider-Man in a New Combat-Focused Trailer for the PS4 Game

0

In the upcoming PS4 exclusive Marvel’s Spider-Man, the title hero is going to be fighting a lot of bad guys. Like a lot. From street thugs to named super-villains and their nefarious team-ups, Spidey is going to have his work cut out for him to protect the streets and citizens of New York City. Luckily, Peter Parker not only has the spider-skills to get the job done but also the science background and street smarts to help him in his cause. And as a new combat trailer teases, there’s a lot more going on than simple web-shooters and fisticuffs.

While Spider-Man battles it out against all kinds of villains in this new trailer, J. Jonah Jameson narrates just what exactly is going on. That makes for an interesting pairing here considering that JJ is disparaging our hero even as he’s cleaning up the streets. But the more interesting things to see here are the combat mechanics, variety of spider-suits with various abilities, and what appears to be an upgradeable weapons system. Our spider-sense is tingling!

Check out the new combat-focused trailer for Marvel’s Spider-Man below:

Spider-Man tunes into Just the Facts. Listen to J. Jonah Jameson discuss Spider-Man’s various suits and new gadgets. Pre-order now! Available September 7, 2018

