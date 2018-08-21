Learn How to Fight Like Spider-Man in a New Combat-Focused Trailer for the PS4 Game

In the upcoming PS4 exclusive Marvel’s Spider-Man, the title hero is going to be fighting a lot of bad guys. Like a lot. From street thugs to named super-villains and their nefarious team-ups, Spidey is going to have his work cut out for him to protect the streets and citizens of New York City. Luckily, Peter Parker not only has the spider-skills to get the job done but also the science background and street smarts to help him in his cause. And as a new combat trailer teases, there’s a lot more going on than simple web-shooters and fisticuffs.
While Spider-Man battles it out against all kinds of villains in this new trailer, J. Jonah Jameson narrates just what exactly is going on. That makes for an interesting pairing here considering that JJ is disparaging our hero even as he’s cleaning up the streets. But the more interesting things to see here are the combat mechanics, variety of spider-suits with various abilities, and what appears to be an upgradeable weapons system. Our spider-sense is tingling!
Check out the new combat-focused trailer for Marvel’s Spider-Man below:
Spider-Man tunes into Just the Facts. Listen to J. Jonah Jameson discuss Spider-Man’s various suits and new gadgets. Pre-order now! Available September 7, 2018
And for more on the upcoming PS4 exclusive, be sure to check out these recent write-ups provided at the following links:
- Sony’s ‘Spider-Man’ PS4 Story Trailer Reveals New Allies and Antagonists
- New ‘Spider-Man’ Video Game Trailer Sets Spidey Against a Team of Supervillains
- Watch: Spider-Man Gets a New Suit (or Two) in a Promo for the PS4 Game
- New ‘Spider-Man’ PlayStation 4 Trailer Digs into the Game’s Story
Here’s the game’s official synopsis:
Sony Interactive Entertainment, Insomniac Games, and Marvel have teamed up to create a brand-new and authentic Spider-Man adventure. This isn’t the Spider-Man you’ve met or ever seen before. This is an experienced Peter Parker who’s more masterful at fighting big crime in New York City. At the same time, he’s struggling to balance his chaotic personal life and career while the fate of millions of New Yorkers rest upon his shoulders.