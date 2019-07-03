‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Swings to a Record-Setting Debut at the Box Office

0

Sony’s Spider-Man: Far From Home is off to a solid start at the domestic box office. Debuting on Tuesday in over 4,600 theaters, Jon Watts‘ superhero sequel tallied an impressive $39.2 million. Not only does this pass the previous web-slinger’s record-setting debut Tuesday total–Andrew Garfield in The Amazing Spider-Man with a little over $35 million back in 2012–it also takes the top spot for a single Tuesday earning, wall-crawling past Star Wars: The Force Awakens‘ single-day tally of nearly $37.4 million.

As Variety reports, that strong start signals a successful holiday week and weekend ahead for Far From Home. Sony’s new adventure, set firmly in Marvel’s playground, is predicted to earn upwards of $125 million through the weekend. I’m a little more bullish on those estimates and tend to think it could climb to the $150 million mark that some have it projected to earn. Either way, it’ll be a boon beyond the first film in the rebooted franchise; Spider-Man: Homecoming took in $117 million over a three-day weekend in 2017. Internationally, the film has already opened in China, Japan and Hong Kong to the tune of $111 million so far. Not a bad haul for everyone’s favorite friendly neighborhood Spider-Man.

Starring Tom Holland, Samuel L. Jackson, Zendaya, Cobie Smulders, Jon Favreau, JB Smoove, Jacob Batalon, Martin Starr, Marisa Tomei, and Jake Gyllenhaal, Spider-Man: Far From Home is in theaters now.

Here’s the official synopsis:

Peter Parker returns in Spider-Man: Far From Home, the next chapter of the Spider-Man: Homecoming series! Our friendly neighborhood Super Hero decides to join his best friends Ned, MJ, and the rest of the gang on a European vacation. However, Peter’s plan to leave super heroics behind for a few weeks are quickly scrapped when he begrudgingly agrees to help Nick Fury uncover the mystery of several elemental creature attacks, creating havoc across the continent!

For more on Spider-Man: Far From Home, be sure to get caught up with our recent write-ups linked below: