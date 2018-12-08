Watch: ‘Far From Home’s Tom Holland and Jake Gyllenhaal Surprise Brazil Comic-Con Crowd

0

While the rest of us wait very patiently and not at all frenzied for the Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer to hit the internet, Collider’s own Steve Weintraub was in the audience at Comic-Con Experience Brazil to get a glimpse at the first footage from the Spider-Man: Homecoming sequel. And while star Jacob Batalon was advertised to be in attendance, Spidey himself, Tom Holland, made a surprise appearance in São Paulo alongside Jake Gyllenhaal, who we now officially know will play the villainous Mysterio.

Steve managed to snag videos of both Holland and Gyllenhaal surprising the crowd, who then proceeded to lose their collective minds. The whole thing is incredibly endearing and almost works as well in terms of marketing the film as the actual trailer would. (I’m kidding, #ReleaseIt.)

So @SonyPictures just world premiered the #SpiderManFarFromHome trailer (which looks fucking awesome) and then #jakegyllenhaal came out and surprised the #ccxp2018 crowd. The crowd was so loud during the trailer I could barely hear some of the dialogue! pic.twitter.com/BSRUIDJ8j9 — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) December 8, 2018

The #SpiderManFarFromHome trailer doesn’t acknowledge anything from @Avengers Infinity War or Endgame. Starts like you haven’t left the Spider-Man universe. The trailer ends with the reveal of #jakegyllenhaal as #mysterio. And yes you see the costume! pic.twitter.com/myB9oqHntY — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) December 8, 2018

“There are a lot of different secrets in the [Mysterio] suit that I think are pretty cool,” Gyllenhaal teased. “There are a lot of things to be revealed about that suit.”

Spider-Man: Far From Home—which also stars Zendaya, Cobie Smulders, Samuel L. Jackson, and Jon Favreau—swings into theaters on July 5, 2019.