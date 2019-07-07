‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’: Jon Watts on How They Got THAT Actor for the Credits Scene

0

Spoilers ahead for Spider-Man: Far From Home.

One of the best things about Spider-Man: Far From Home is the first post-credits scene. After being on the lookout for just a “Daily Bugle” reference throughout the entire movie, the scene has Spider-Man seeing a news report from DailyBugle.com, and who should be the host but J. Jonah Jameson played by none other than J.K. Simmons, who owned the role in Sam Raimi’s trilogy of Spider-Man movies. I literally cheered when he came on screen, and kudos to Marvel for keep that cameo under wraps.

Collider’s own Steve Weintraub spoke to director Jon Watts at the press junket for Spider-Man: Far From Home and learned how they were able to sneak Simmons into the movie:

“That was always the plan because we knew that we wanted to reveal Peter’s identity, and we wanted to bring in this idea of the news and not being sure exactly what you can believe or not believe. And it was always going to be him, but we didn’t want to say anything to him or to anyone because we didn’t want any press to leak out about it, via his agents or whatever. So we waited until the very, very last second and called him up, and he came by and he was, ‘Wait, what? You want me to do what?’ It took him a second to understand, but as we pitched the idea he was totally on board and he really loved getting to be the person who finally outs Peter Parker.”

Watts added that they filmed the scene as late as possible to preserve the surprise. “Very, very late in the process. It was as late as possible basically,” said Watts. “We just set up a green screen in the conference room at Disney and he just came by. It was very strange for him too, because the first take he just launches right into that iconic character and I ruined the take because I couldn’t stop laughing. It was so amazing.”

As for whether or not this means there’s a multiverse of sorts where the Sam Raimi Spider-Man movies exist, Watts wouldn’t confirm or deny their existence:

WATTS: Yeah. Definitely it raises some very interesting questions. I don’t know that I have answers for them just yet. But, yeah, it does open up some strange possibilities by having him be the same person. Obviously, do you talk about that with Feige? And is there some sort of plan? Or you’re not just allowed to say yet? WATTS: Not really allowed to say, but I would say that all options are on the table. That’s how I like to think of it.

Personally, I loved that they were able to get Simmons back, and assuming Marvel Studios makes a third Spider-Man movie, I hope that he’ll be part of the full cast.

