‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Director on That Final After-Credits Twist

Spider-Man: Far From Home spoilers ahead.

Spider-Man: Far From Home is a movie where you can’t quite trust anything you’re seeing, which is pretty par for the course when you’re dealing with ya boy Quentin Beck, a.k.a Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal). But director Jon Watts actually saved one of the film’s biggest switcheroos for the very end, after the credits were over.

In Far From Home‘s second after-credits scene, a brief stinger reveals that Samuel L. Jackson‘s Nick Fury and Cobie Smulders‘ Maria Hill were actually two Skrulls impersonating the two S.H.I.E.L.D. agents the entire time, leaving Fury free to take a vacation aboard a Skrull ship. Not only that, but we know these Skrulls, Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) and Soren (Sharon Blynn) from the 90s-set MCU prequel Captain Marvel. It’s a fun kicker that also fits right in with the film’s theme of con men, deep fakes, and untrustworthy media. While speaking to Collider’s Steve Weintraub, Watts revealed that the moment fit in so well, it almost made it into the main portion of the movie.

“We had talked about including it as a body of the movie, but it made the most sense to be the very last little con in this movie about con men. Just one last little reversal. And we went back and forth as to whether or not we really wanted to do that or not, because it’s such a crazy twist that makes you want to watch everything again. Because, once you realize that Nick and Maria aren’t Nick and Maria, you can enjoy the movie in a completely different way. Everything they say takes on a different meaning when you realize that they’re not actually who they say they are.”

It’s a super fun reveal, but it does bring up some weighty implications for the future of the MCU regarding what exactly Fury is up to in outer space and the basic fact that anyone you see could, theoretically, be a Skrull. Is Marvel already laying the groundwork for its next major event a la Infinity War in Secret Wars, a comics arc that saw Skrulls replacing many Marvel heroes?

Together with the mid-credits return of J.K. Simmons‘ J. Jonah Jameson and the unmasking of Peter Parker, Far From Home ends up having two of the most substantial credits scenes we’ve seen in quite a while.

“After we pulled such a gag on the last one with the Captain America thing about patience, I felt, ‘Let’s do some real tags this time,'” Watts told us.

