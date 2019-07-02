The ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Post-Credits Scenes Are a Couple of the MCU’s Best Yet

0

Spoilers ahead for Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Although Marvel Studios has become known partially for its credits scenes, those scenes are, by their very existence, rarely essential to the experience. If you want to get up and leave when the credits start to roll, you can. But in Spider-Man: Far From Home, we get some of the most important scenes yet in the MCU, one which could transform the future of the Spider-Man franchise and another that hints at the direction of the MCU’s next phase.

Seriously, stop reading if you don’t want to have the credits scenes spoiled for you.