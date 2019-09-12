Tom Holland Needs a Passport in ‘Spider-Man: Far from Home’ Deleted Scene

Ahead of the Digital HD release of Spider-Man: Far from Home on September 17th, Sony has released a new deleted scene from the movie for all to see. Director Jon Watts was candid during interviews leading up to the release of Far from Home in revealing that an entire opening sequence of the movie was cut, but would eventually debut on home video. Dubbed “Peter’s To-Do List”, the series of scenes find Tom Holland’s Peter Parker running errands last minute before his big trip to Europe.
In this deleted scene, we see Parker going to pick up his passport—although he’s thwarted by a long line. Not to worry, as Peter uses his Stark technology to, well, cut to the front.
It’s a cute little scene, but it’s easy to see how an entire sequence of this might hinder the pacing of Far from Home. It’s already a bit of an oddly paced movie, especially if you’re well aware of Mysterio’s comics history, so this prologue of sorts may have made the latter portions of the film play significantly slower.
But here’s yet another reason why the home video market needs to stick around, as we’re able to both enjoy a better paced cut of the movie and the deleted scenes separately. Check out the Spider-Man: Far from Home deleted scene below. The film hits Digital HD on September 17th and will be released on Blu-ray and DVD on October 1st.
Here’s a full list of bonus features found on the Spider-Man: Far from Home home video release:
- New Original Short, Peter’s To – Do – List: Peter has a few errands to run before he can leave on his class trip.
- Teachers’ Travel Tips: Harrington & Mr. Dell present a few tips on how to traverse the European continent.
- Stepping Up: Explore how Spider-Man was introduced in the MCU, the ways Tom Holland transformed the character of Peter Parker, and what the future holds for Spider-Man.
- Suit Up:The suit doesn’t make the hero – but it does play a big role in who they are and who they can become. This piece examines all of Peter’s different suits in the movie, and with behind the scenes footage, we see why some suits are better than others.
- Far, FAR, Far from Home: The film’s illustrious locations serve story points and establish tone, but they’re also amazing to travel to! Hear from the cast on their experiences filming on-location.
- It Takes Two: A special look at the chemistry between Jon Watts and Tom Holland.
- Fury & Hill:MCU stalwarts Cobie Smulders and Samuel L. Jackson are back as Agent Maria Hill & Nick Fury!
- The Ginter-Riva Effect:A look at the villain sub-plot and how William Ginter-Riva ties Spider-Man: Far From Home all the way back to the beginning of the MCU.
- Thank You, Mrs. Parker: A look at Marisa Tomei’s reimagining of Aunt May, from Homecoming to Far From Home.
- The Brother’s Trust: A quick look into some of the amazing work Tom Holland and his brothers have done through their charity, The Brothers Trust.
- The Jump Off: Interviews with the cast & crew take us through all of the amazing stunts of Far From Home.
- Now You See Me:We examine the evolution of Mysterio and why Jake Gyllenhaal was the perfect fit for the role.
- Stealthy Easter Eggs:Allow E.D.I.T.H. to reveal some of the hidden Easter Eggs you may have missed!
- Select Scene Pre – Vis: A side by side comparison of the Pre-Vis with the film
- Gag Reel & Outakes
- Never-Before-Seen Alternate & Extended Scenes