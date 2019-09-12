Tom Holland Needs a Passport in ‘Spider-Man: Far from Home’ Deleted Scene

0

Ahead of the Digital HD release of Spider-Man: Far from Home on September 17th, Sony has released a new deleted scene from the movie for all to see. Director Jon Watts was candid during interviews leading up to the release of Far from Home in revealing that an entire opening sequence of the movie was cut, but would eventually debut on home video. Dubbed “Peter’s To-Do List”, the series of scenes find Tom Holland’s Peter Parker running errands last minute before his big trip to Europe.

In this deleted scene, we see Parker going to pick up his passport—although he’s thwarted by a long line. Not to worry, as Peter uses his Stark technology to, well, cut to the front.

It’s a cute little scene, but it’s easy to see how an entire sequence of this might hinder the pacing of Far from Home. It’s already a bit of an oddly paced movie, especially if you’re well aware of Mysterio’s comics history, so this prologue of sorts may have made the latter portions of the film play significantly slower.

But here’s yet another reason why the home video market needs to stick around, as we’re able to both enjoy a better paced cut of the movie and the deleted scenes separately. Check out the Spider-Man: Far from Home deleted scene below. The film hits Digital HD on September 17th and will be released on Blu-ray and DVD on October 1st.

Here’s a full list of bonus features found on the Spider-Man: Far from Home home video release: