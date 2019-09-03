‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Digital and Blu-ray Release Date, Details Revealed

0

Sony Pictures Home Entertainment has announced when Spider-Man: Far From Home will be released on digital and Blu-ray. There will be tons of goodies for fans of the film, include a number of featurettes plus a gag reel, an alternate ending, and extended scenes.

Spider-Man: Far From Home will be available on digital on September 17 and will arrive on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray and DVD on October 1. This will (most likely) be the last time fans will get to see Tom Holland playing Spider-Man in a Sony Pictures/Marvel Studios outing, so it will be essential to scoop up this release when it finally arrives.

Making this an even more essential release after the parting of ways between Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios (thereby re-directing the cinematic course of Spider-Man forever) is the fact that this is the last time you’ll ever get some fun featurettes focusing on MCU-specific characters. Of course, if we’re talking about Far From Home, then the MCU-specific characters we’re talking about are Nick Fury and Maria Hill, played by Samuel L. Jackson and Cobie Smulders, respectively. The Nick Fury/Maria Hill featurette (titled “Fury & Hill”) isn’t the only fun one included, either. There are 11 total featurettes, not including the gag reel and outtakes as well as a never-before-seen alternate ending and some extended scenes. If you’re a fan who’s big on, say, cast and crew interviews, the development of Mysterio’s character from the comic book page to the big screen, how the designs on Spider-Man’s suits in Far From Home came together, or you’re keen for some Easter eggs, then you need this release in your life ASAP.

In addition to all of the featurettes and fun bonus materials, there’s a new short film called “Peter’s To-Do List” included on the digital, DVD, and 4K UHD Blu-ray release. Check out a clip from the short film below as well as a complete list of all the special features plus descriptions:

DVD / DIGITAL / BLU-RAY / 4K UHD SPECIAL FEATURES: