‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Digital and Blu-ray Release Date, Details Revealed

Sony Pictures Home Entertainment has announced when Spider-Man: Far From Home will be released on digital and Blu-ray. There will be tons of goodies for fans of the film, include a number of featurettes plus a gag reel, an alternate ending, and extended scenes.
Spider-Man: Far From Home will be available on digital on September 17 and will arrive on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray and DVD on October 1. This will (most likely) be the last time fans will get to see Tom Holland playing Spider-Man in a Sony Pictures/Marvel Studios outing, so it will be essential to scoop up this release when it finally arrives.
Making this an even more essential release after the parting of ways between Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios (thereby re-directing the cinematic course of Spider-Man forever) is the fact that this is the last time you’ll ever get some fun featurettes focusing on MCU-specific characters. Of course, if we’re talking about Far From Home, then the MCU-specific characters we’re talking about are Nick Fury and Maria Hill, played by Samuel L. Jackson and Cobie Smulders, respectively. The Nick Fury/Maria Hill featurette (titled “Fury & Hill”) isn’t the only fun one included, either. There are 11 total featurettes, not including the gag reel and outtakes as well as a never-before-seen alternate ending and some extended scenes. If you’re a fan who’s big on, say, cast and crew interviews, the development of Mysterio’s character from the comic book page to the big screen, how the designs on Spider-Man’s suits in Far From Home came together, or you’re keen for some Easter eggs, then you need this release in your life ASAP.
In addition to all of the featurettes and fun bonus materials, there’s a new short film called “Peter’s To-Do List” included on the digital, DVD, and 4K UHD Blu-ray release. Check out a clip from the short film below as well as a complete list of all the special features plus descriptions:
DVD / DIGITAL / BLU-RAY / 4K UHD SPECIAL FEATURES:
- New Original Short: “Peter’s To-Do List”: Peter has a few errands to run before he can leave on his class trip.
- “Teacher’s Travel Tips” Featurette: Mr. Harrington & Mr. Dell present a few tips on how to traverse the European continent.
- “Stepping Up” Featurette: Explore how Spider-Man was introduced in the MCU, the ways Tom Holland transformed the character of Peter Parker, and what the future holds for Spider-Man.
- “Suit Up” Featurette: The suit doesn’t make the hero – but it does play a big role in who they are and who they can become. This piece examines all of Peter’s different suits in the movie, and with behind the scenes footage, we see why some suits are better than others.
- “Far, Far, Far From Home” Featurette: The film’s illustrious locations serve story points and establish tone, but they’re also amazing to travel to! Hear from the cast on their experiences filming on-location.
- “It Takes Two” Featurette: A special look at the chemistry between Jon Watts and Tom Holland.
- “Fury & Hill” Featurette: MCU stalwarts Cobie Smulders and Samuel L. Jackson are back as Agent Maria Hill & Nick Fury!
- “The Ginter-Riva Effect” Featurette: A look at the villain sub-plot and how William Ginter-Riva ties Spider-Man: Far From Home all the way back to the beginning of the MCU.
- “Thank You, Mrs. Parker” Featurette: A look at Marisa Tomei’s reimagining of Aunt May, from Homecoming to Far From Home.
- “The Brother’s Trust” Featurette: A quick look into some of the amazing work Tom Holland and his brothers have done through their charity, The Brothers Trust.
- “The Jump-Off” Featurette: Interviews with the cast & crew take us through all of the amazing stunts of Far From Home.
- “Now You See Me” Featurette: We examine the evolution of Mysterio and why Jake Gyllenhaal was the perfect fit for the role.
- Stealthy Easter Eggs: Allow E.D.I.T.H. to reveal some of the hidden Easter Eggs you may have missed!
- Select Scene Pre-Vis: A side-by-side comparison of the Pre-Vis with the film
- Gag Reel & Outtakes
- Never-Before-Seen Alternate & Extended Scenes