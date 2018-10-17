‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Wraps with New On-Set Image of Tom Holland and Zendaya

0

It’s been a wild ride for Tom Holland since bursting onto the scene (and big screen) as Peter Parker/Spider-Man in Captain America: Civil War. He’s gone on to play the part, exceptionally well if you ask me, in his own Sony-Marvel film Spider-Man: Homecoming as well as playing a significant role in one of the biggest movies in cinematic history, Avengers: Infinity War. Interestingly enough, we’ll get to see him return (presumably, assuming he hasn’t truly been “dusted”) in the Untitled Avengers Movie on May 3rd of 2019 before he’s reunited with Zendaya and Marisa Tomei in his own standalone sequel, Spider-Man: Far From Home. That solo film just wrapped principal production, a fact that was celebrated by Holland and Zendaya in an on-set photo, which we can share with you below.

The production, which recently wrapped its European tour with shoots in Venice, Prague, and London, headed to New York earlier this month, as confirmed by Holland’s Instagram account. Jon Watts returns to direct the Homecoming follow-up that also stars Michael Keaton, Samuel L. Jackson, Cobie Smulders, Jake Gyllenhaal, and Jacob Batalon. Put its July 5, 2019 release date on your calendars today.

Check out the wrap image from Spider-Man: Far From Home below:



View this post on Instagram THATS A WRAP #farfromhome A post shared by ✌️ (@tomholland2013) on Oct 16, 2018 at 8:11pm PDT

For more on all things Spidey-Man, be sure to check out our recent write-ups:

What other Marvel characters do you think will pop up in Spider-Man: Far From Home? Can we expect more Avengers cameos? What about Sony’s Spider-Man universe standout Venom? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!