‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Gag Reel Features Tom Holland and Jake Gyllenhaal Yukking it Up

Sony Pictures Home Entertainment has released the Spider-Man: Far From Home gag reel just one day after the movie became available on Digital. Far From Home stars Tom Holland as Peter Parker, Jacob Batalon as Peter’s pal Ned, Jake Gyllenhaal as Mysterio, Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Marisa Tomei as Aunt May, and Jon Favreau as Happy Hogan. This latest Spider-Man outing is the last one created under the Marvel Studios-Sony Pictures partnership, which unceremoniously dissolved earlier this year and has now thrown the cinematic future of Spider-Man into question.

But enough of the doom and gloom — let’s talk about this incredible gag reel! Seriously, folks, this thing is a work of art. It may feel short (it clocks in at less than a minute long) but it’s jam-packed with funny moments. I’ve watched this thing about a dozen times already and I still can’t pick out my favorite moment. Is it when Holland accidentally sneezes while Batalon, as Ned, reveals he’s a virgin? Is it Gyllenhaal, as Far From Home villain Mysterio, quipping to Peter Parker that he has a “sick closet full of John Varvatos”? Or, is it actually Jackson fake-admonishing Holland for messing with a prop while he was delivering a line? I’m not sure, so you’re definitely gonna have to watch it and decide for yourself.

Spider-Man: Far From Home is now available on Digital and will be out on DVD and Blu-ray on October 1. Check out the gag reel below and, if you’re into these Far From Home extra, go watch a fun deleted scene here.