‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ IMAX Poster Is a Fun Lesson in Basic Photoshop

At this point, I think we’re all probably appropriately hyped for Spider-Man: Far From Home. The first MCU film after the monumental events of Avengers: Endgame, starring the endlessly likable Tom Holland and Jake Gyllenhaal with a fishbowl on his head? Yeah, no, sign me up twice. Which is probably why Sony and Disney decided to just find whichever intern had the most basic Photoshop skills humanly possible to design this recently released IMAX poster for the film. Love the MCU, love Spidey, but that poster is a hilariously unexciting copy-paste job. Look at that thing. If that poster was a T-shirt it would be size extra-medium.

The one thing that does come across is that Spider-Man, Mysterio, and Samuel L. Jackson‘s Nicky Fury will be in the movie, as evidenced by the fact they are superglued right there on to the poster. I really love how Spidey’s much-anticipated stealth suit is just waving, like, “Yupp, also here!” For those unaware, Far From Home takes Peter Parker and his officially un-dusted classmates across the pond to Europe, where they are immediately get caught up in a battle between Mysterio and the monstrous Big Bads known as the Elementals.

Check out the poster below. Spider-Man: Far From Home—which also stars Jon Favreau, Samuel L. Jackson, Zendaya, Cobie Smulders, Marisa Tomei, and Jacob Batolon—swings into theaters on July 2. Jon Watts directs from a script by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers.

