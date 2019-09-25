Watch: J. Jonah Jameson Goes Off on Spider-Man in New Blog Post for DailyBugle.net

“The war on fake news has a hero: J. JONAH JAMESON and THEDAILYBUGLE.NET! Where the tides of real news crash the shore of dangerous truth, the Daily Bugle will be there! Read the stories that the super-powers-that-be don’t want you to know! Stay informed! Be a real hero! Listen… to the BUGLE!
Join Jameson in the fight for truth against the real enemy of New York, Spider-Man! Together we can continue to spread Mysterio’s message of bringing peace and order to our great city.”
Check out the DailyBugle.net exclusive below:
TheDailyBugle.net EXCLUSIVE! Spider-Man is a Menace!
Spider-Man: Far From Home arrived on Digital on September 25, 2019; it arrived on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD on October 1st, 2019.
DVD / DIGITAL / BLU-RAY / 4K UHD SPECIAL FEATURES:
- New Original Short: “Peter’s To-Do List”: Peter has a few errands to run before he can leave on his class trip.
- “Teacher’s Travel Tips” Featurette: Mr. Harrington & Mr. Dell present a few tips on how to traverse the European continent.
- “Stepping Up” Featurette: Explore how Spider-Man was introduced in the MCU, the ways Tom Holland transformed the character of Peter Parker, and what the future holds for Spider-Man.
- “Suit Up” Featurette: The suit doesn’t make the hero – but it does play a big role in who they are and who they can become. This piece examines all of Peter’s different suits in the movie, and with behind the scenes footage, we see why some suits are better than others.
- “Far, Far, Far From Home” Featurette: The film’s illustrious locations serve story points and establish tone, but they’re also amazing to travel to! Hear from the cast on their experiences filming on-location.
- “It Takes Two” Featurette: A special look at the chemistry between Jon Watts and Tom Holland.
- “Fury & Hill” Featurette: MCU stalwarts Cobie Smulders and Samuel L. Jackson are back as Agent Maria Hill & Nick Fury!
- “The Ginter-Riva Effect” Featurette: A look at the villain sub-plot and how William Ginter-Riva ties Spider-Man: Far From Home all the way back to the beginning of the MCU.
- “Thank You, Mrs. Parker” Featurette: A look at Marisa Tomei’s reimagining of Aunt May, from Homecoming to Far From Home.
- “The Brother’s Trust” Featurette: A quick look into some of the amazing work Tom Holland and his brothers have done through their charity, The Brothers Trust.
- “The Jump-Off” Featurette: Interviews with the cast & crew take us through all of the amazing stunts of Far From Home.
- “Now You See Me” Featurette: We examine the evolution of Mysterio and why Jake Gyllenhaal was the perfect fit for the role.
- Stealthy Easter Eggs: Allow E.D.I.T.H. to reveal some of the hidden Easter Eggs you may have missed!
- Select Scene Pre-Vis: A side-by-side comparison of the Pre-Vis with the film
- Gag Reel & Outtakes
- Never-Before-Seen Alternate & Extended Scenes