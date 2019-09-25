Watch: J. Jonah Jameson Goes Off on Spider-Man in New Blog Post for DailyBugle.net

0

“The war on fake news has a hero: J. JONAH JAMESON and THEDAILYBUGLE.NET! Where the tides of real news crash the shore of dangerous truth, the Daily Bugle will be there! Read the stories that the super-powers-that-be don’t want you to know! Stay informed! Be a real hero! Listen… to the BUGLE!

Join Jameson in the fight for truth against the real enemy of New York, Spider-Man! Together we can continue to spread Mysterio’s message of bringing peace and order to our great city.”

Check out the DailyBugle.net exclusive below:

TheDailyBugle.net EXCLUSIVE! Spider-Man is a Menace!

As you may have guessed, this silly post celebrates the arrival of Spider-Man: Far From Home on Digital today; it’ll arrive on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD on October 1st. For full details on the home video release, click here. A look at the bonus features follows below:

DVD / DIGITAL / BLU-RAY / 4K UHD SPECIAL FEATURES: