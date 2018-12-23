Spider-Man and Mysterio Are Working Together in ‘Far From Home’; Villains Revealed

0

Not much is known about the Spider-Man: Homecoming sequel Spider-Man: Far from Home, and that’s exactly how Marvel Studios wants it. However, given that Far from Home is a Sony Pictures release, Marvel doesn’t exactly get to decide how the film is marketed or even when it’s released—no doubt Marvel would rather have let the whole “Spider-Man is dead after Infinity War” thing linger a little while longer before set photos of Tom Holland alive and well shooting Far from Home hit the interwebs.

But Hollywood is a business at heart, and Sony wants to ensure that Far from Home is as big a hit as Homecoming was. To that end, Far from Home cast members Holland, Jake Gyllenhaal, and Jacob Batalon appeared together at Brazil’s Comic-Con CCXP earlier this month, where they offered up some tantalizing Spider-Man: Far from Home plot details.

We know that Gyllenhaal plays classic Spidey villain Mysterio in the movie, but in offering a pretty substantial plot description for the movie, Batalon not only revealed that Spider-Man and Mysterio are working together in the film, but the villains are Elementals.

“It’s basically just about the kids going on a European vacation. We go to London, we go to Prague, we go everywhere. It’s just a really fun thing. There’s a lot of dynamics that go on. A lot of relationship stuff. A lot of cool funny stuff. A lot of fun stunt stuff. The main focus is for him not to be Spider-Man per se, but he gets dragged into it. But you know he reluctantly saves the world again with Mysterio. Mysterio’s a good guy in this, they’re both teaming up to kill the game, to defeat these Elemental monsters.”

In Marvel Comics lore, the Elementals are four extradimensional humanoids who wreak havoc on Earth. We don’t know how they’ll materialize in the film, but in the comics they are Hellfire (he controls flames), Hydron (controls water), Magnum (controls earth), and Zephyr (a female Elemental who can control the air).

Gyllenhaal revealed that Mysterio is recruited by Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury because he knows more about the Elementals than anyone else:

“Well there are these threats to the world, the Elemental creatures, and Mysterio is someone who knows abut them and who wants to make sure that the world is safe from them, and Nick Fury asks him to come on and help because he’s the only one who really understands them in a way. And he teams up with the Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man and unfortunately he has to make him become more than just a Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man.”

Curious. Very curious. Obviously since Mysterio is a classic Spider-Man villain there’s the possibility that there’s more going on here and Mysterio eventually turns on Holland’s Peter Parker, but for now it appears the official plot has them teaming up.

We’ll no doubt learn more about Spider-Man: Far from Home when Sony finally releases that trailer online, but for now you can check out the full CCXP interview with Holland, Gyllenhaal, and Batalon below.