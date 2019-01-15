Over 20 Images from ‘Spider-Man: Far from Home’ Tease Mysterio, Elemental Villains, and an Easter Egg

0

Sony Pictures finally unveiled the first Spider-Man: Far from Home trailer today, and there’s a lot to unpack. The film presumably (though unconfirmed) takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame, and yet you’ll find absolutely no mention of Infinity War, Thanos, or Peter Parker dissolving into dust in the trailer. Instead, the trailer keeps the focus on the good times, as the story finds Parker and his high school buddies traveling abroad for a two-week European vacation. Unfortunately, trouble arrives and Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) recruits Spider-Man to help save the day.

Since there’s so much going on in this trailer, we’ve gone through and pulled screengrabs from some of the more noteworthy frames to take a closer look. Among the many revelations is Parker working together with Aunt May (Marisa Tomei) in his Spider-Man suit, as the end of Homecoming saw May discovering Peter’s secret. We also see that when Peter packs for his vacation, he’s using what appears to be Uncle Ben’s suitcase, owing to the initials engraved on the side.

Notably, the film’s villains are Elementals, which in the comics are extradimensional humanoids who wreak havoc on Earth. Jake Gyllenhaal plays Mysterio, and he previously revealed that Mysterio and Spider-Man are working together to defeat the Elementals in the film. Apparently Mysterio is recruited by Nick Fury because he’s the world’s foremost expert on said Elementals.

But that… seems like a stretch. Mysterio is a classic Spider-Man villain, and I even get the vibe from this trailer that maybe he himself created the Elementals and is “defeating” them in a show of his might, perhaps as an audition of sorts to become part of the Avengers? If that’s the case, someone on the Far from Home team is mighty familiar with The Incredibles.

We do see Mysterio’s iconic suit towards the end of the trailer and it’s screengrabbed below for you to pore over, but it looks quite neat. Surely there are things we missed, so take a look at the Spider-Man: From from Home images below and sound off in the comments with your first impressions. The film hits theaters on July 5th.