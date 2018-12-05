‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’: Check out the First Images of the Stealth Suit

0

Steve Weintraub is currently in Brazil for the CCXP (Brazil’s Comic-Con), and while on the floor, he caught some images of the Stealth Suit from Spider-Man: Far From Home. Tom Holland revealed the new Spider-Man suit earlier this year, which is mostly in line with the suit from Homecoming except it swaps the blue parts of the suit for black. But the Stealth Suit is a different beast entirely.

I’m still under embargo about why Spider-Man is wearing a different suit in the new movie, but him wearing new duds is consistent with what we’ve seen so far from this rebooted franchise. The suits are basically an extension of the stakes and the world that surround Peter. So for Homecoming, he’s looking up to Tony Stark, and he’s got an immensely powered, tech-rich suit. In Avengers: Infinity War, they take it up a notch to Iron Spider levels because Infinity War is about going all-in. You could look at the Stealth Suit and assume it’s about bringing Peter back down the Earth, but it’s important to remember that Samuel L. Jackson is in this movie as Nick Fury. If you were to think, “What kind of suit would Nick Fury give Spider-Man?” the Stealth Suit would come pretty close.

I also like that it’s a nice change of pace for Spider-Man. The Stark Suit was very cool with its many gadgets, but it arguably made Spider-Man too overpowered, which is why the arc of Homecoming is Peter learning that his strength comes not from gadgets but from himself and he can still be Spider-Man even if he doesn’t have an upgraded outfit. Far From Home looks like it’s carrying that forward a bit by giving Peter a suit that’s arguably low-tech, but perhaps more suited for his needs while he’s in Europe, which is where the majority of the movie takes place.

Check out images of the Stealth Suit below and come back on Saturday to see the first trailer. The film opens July 5, 2019 and also stars Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Jon Favreau, Marisa Tomei, Cobie Smulders, Angourie Rice, Martin Starr, JB Smoove, and Jake Gyllenhaal.