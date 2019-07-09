The Collider.com Podcast: Episode 208 – ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ and Podcast News

0

This week on The Collider.com Podcast, we kick off with some important news–we’re moving to a new feed! We’ll give you more details once we have them, but basically we’re moving out of The Collider Factory and into our own channel where you’ll get podcasts from Collider.com staff. It should help streamline your podcasts, and we’re excited for this relaunch. Again, once we have more details on the move, we’ll be sure to share them with you.

For this episode, we’re discussing Spider-Man: Far From Home. The first section of the show is spoiler-free for those who haven’t seen the film yet, then we go in-depth with Sam Raimi‘s Spider-Man movies and The Amazing Spider-Man movies, and then we come back to Far From Home where we discuss spoilers. We then finish up with Recently Watched.

